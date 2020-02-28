Mother, grandmother get 20 years for chaining Alabama boy

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Autauga County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP/Montgomery Advertiser) — The mother and grandmother of an Alabama boy found chained and naked inside a home received 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated child abuse.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported the women were given the maximum sentence on Thursday.

An anonymous call in 2018 led Autauga County authorities to the home where the boy was found. The boy’s stepfather and two uncles have already entered guilty pleas in the case and have been sentenced.

The boy and two other siblings were removed from the home.

