Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The mother of a 1-year-old who overdosed on illegal drugs was arrested Monday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Avenue D in Fairfield on reports of a 1-year-old overdosing on drugs. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the 1-year-old unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene informed deputies that the child had ingested illegal drugs, possibly fentanyl, and that she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes. Deputies began to try to resuscitate the child by using narcan. After receiving the narcan the child began to breathe slowly.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted that the child had accessed some of her drug paraphernalia and ingested it. The Department of Human Resources has been contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell has been charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child and will be held on a $15,000 bond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released video of the child being revived through the use of narcan, which can be seen below.

The content of the below video may be upsetting for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised:

