Mother, 2 children rescued from car stalled in flood waters in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A mother and her two children were rescued from a car that had stalled in flood waters along Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Bryan Harrell of Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the mother had attempted to cross through a large body of water over the roadway in the 3200 block of Messer Airport Highway because she had seen another car cross and thought she could make it. Harrell said that although the water was not high enough to enter the car, it was high enough for it to stall.

Firefighters were able to walk the mother and children from the car to dry land.

Work is now being done to get the car out of the water.