TONIGHT: Dry and cool. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Dry through much of the day, with plentiful sunshine through the first half of the day and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few clouds roll in from the west by late afternoon, and some showers could be pushing into West Alabama before sunset. Off and on light showers overnight into the early hours Monday. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Early morning rain showers will quickly move out giving way to a dry and comfortable day. Highs in the upper 60s Monday. It will be clear and cool Monday night with lows in the 40s. Tuesday will start out cool and dry, and much of the day will be sunny and pleasant with highs reaching the low 70s. A few clouds build in Tuesday by late afternoon into the evening, and some rain showers will be possible from late afternoon into Tuesday night, especially west of I-65. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: A couple of rounds of mid-week rain move in Wednesday and Thursday. That rain will begin Wednesday, with a lull in the rain likely Wednesday evening into the first half of Thursday before more rain moves in Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, lingering into the first half of Friday. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the mid-week, with lows in the 50s thanks to cloudy conditions overnight.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Rain could impact Friday morning, but we’ll dry out Friday afternoon. Highs to round out the week will be in the upper 60s. Saturday and Sunday appear at least mostly dry as of now, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Saturday.

Storm Team 7 Day