Mostly black Alabama county covering up Confederate statue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county known as a birthplace of black empowerment plans to cover up a Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago and is looking for ways to remove it permanently.
The chairman of the Macon County Commission, Louis Maxwell, says workers will use a tarp to cover the statue in Tuskegee. He says that’s because it was spray-painted with obscenities.
But Maxwell says the county also wants to remove the monument permanently, perhaps to a nearby heritage museum.
A Confederate heritage group installed the monument in the middle of the mostly black county more than a century ago.
LATEST POSTS
- GOP senators confident their police reform bill can pass through Congress
- Increased push for renaming schools named after Confederate leaders
- Alabama restaurant owners reflect on challenges due to curfew, COVID-19
- Opelika man shot to death outside of Motel 6
- ‘Defund the Police’: What does it really mean?