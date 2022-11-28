Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

1 / 50Canva

#49. Khloe (tie)

Khloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 69

National

– Rank: #176

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,666

2 / 50Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#49. Aria (tie)

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 69

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

3 / 50Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock

#48. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 70

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

4 / 50Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#47. Skylar

Skylar is a name of English origin meaning “noble scholar”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 72

National

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,324

5 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#45. Lucy (tie)

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 73

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

6 / 50Canva

#45. Blakely (tie)

Blakely is a name of English origin meaning “dark wood” or “clearing”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 73

National

– Rank: #154

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,830

7 / 50FreelySky // Shutterstock

#44. Aubrey

Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 75

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,494

8 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#43. Nevaeh

Nevaeh is a name of American origin, Nevaeh is “heaven” spelled backwards.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 76

National

– Rank: #86

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,025

9 / 50Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

#41. Serenity (tie)

Serenity is a name of English origin meaning “calmness”. Serenity is ultimately derived from the Latin word serenus.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 79

National

– Rank: #85

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,038

10 / 50Canva

#41. Nora (tie)

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 79

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

11 / 50Oleggg // Shutterstock

#37. Zoey (tie)

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 80

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

12 / 50Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Luna (tie)

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 80

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

13 / 50Matva // Shutterstock

#37. Kinsley (tie)

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 80

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871

14 / 50Canva

#37. Ivy (tie)

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 80

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374

15 / 50Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#35. Raelynn (tie)

Raelynn is a name of American origin meaning “beam of light”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 81

National

– Rank: #103

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,669

16 / 50Canva

#35. Emily (tie)

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 81

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541

17 / 50Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#31. Madison (tie)

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 83

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

18 / 50Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#31. Everleigh (tie)

Everleigh is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 83

National

– Rank: #100

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,678

19 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 83

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

20 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Brooklyn (tie)

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 83

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,508

21 / 50Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#30. Autumn

Autumn is a name of Latin origin meaning “fall season”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 86

National

– Rank: #66

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,464

22 / 50DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#29. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 87

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

23 / 50Canva

#28. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 91

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

24 / 50Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#26. Sadie (tie)

Sadie was originally a nickname for Sarah, Sadie is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 92

National

– Rank: #78

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,206

25 / 50Canva

#26. Riley (tie)

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 92

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

26 / 50Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#25. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 94

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

27 / 50Canva

#24. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 95

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

28 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#23. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 96

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

29 / 50Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#21. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 97

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

30 / 50CroMary // Shutterstock

#21. Mia (tie)

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 97

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

31 / 50Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#20. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 101

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

32 / 50Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#19. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 102

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

33 / 50Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#17. Sophia (tie)

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 104

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

34 / 50Canva

#17. Hazel (tie)

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 104

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

35 / 50Canva

#16. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 109

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

36 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock

#15. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 110

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263

37 / 50s_oleg // Shutterstock

#14. Nova

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 111

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

38 / 50Bodler // Shutterstock

#13. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 112

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835

39 / 50Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#12. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 125

National

– Rank: #81

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,180

40 / 50photoDiod // Shutterstock

#11. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 132

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

41 / 50Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#10. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 134

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

42 / 50Canva

#9. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 136

National

– Rank: #133

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,080

43 / 50Lopolo // Shutterstock

#8. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 147

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

44 / 50Canva

#7. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 154

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

45 / 50Canva

#6. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 173

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388

46 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 194

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

47 / 50DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#4. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 217

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

48 / 50Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#3. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 229

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

49 / 50Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#2. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 233

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

50 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Alabama

– Number of babies in 2021: 266

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.