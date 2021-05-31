BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Birmingham, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Birmingham.

#30. 319 Southledge Pl, Birmingham (Off Market)

– Price: $836,900

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#29. 2250 Highland Ave S Unit 102, Birmingham

– Price: $849,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

#28. 1009 Mountain Trce, Birmingham

– Price: $849,900

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#27. 104 Abbey Rd, Birmingham (Off Market)

– Price: $875,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#26. 1239 23rd St S, Birmingham

– Price: $880,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#25. 3564 Kingshill Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $899,500

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#24. 3132 Bradford Pl, Birmingham

– Price: $899,900

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#23. 801 Linwood Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $925,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

#22. 217 Highland View Dr, Birmingham (Sold)

– Price: $935,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#21. 7244 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $950,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#20. 502 Carnoustie, Birmingham

– Price: $950,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#19. 117 Waterloo Bnd, Birmingham

– Price: $1,050,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#18. 2401 Henrietta Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $1,095,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

#17. 320 Highland View Dr, Birmingham

– Price: $1,095,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#16. 224 Highland View Dr, Birmingham (Sold)

– Price: $1,100,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#15. 160 Highland View Dr, Birmingham

– Price: $1,190,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

#14. 243 Highland View Dr, Birmingham

– Price: $1,190,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#13. 6762 Double Oak Ct, Birmingham

– Price: $1,195,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#12. 2 Innisbrook Ln, Birmingham

– Price: $1,195,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

#11. 4923 Cold Harbor Dr., Birmingham (Off Market)

– Price: $1,250,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#10. 5500 Ford Crest Dr, Birmingham

– Price: $1,300,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 2

#9. 3213 Carlisle Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $1,315,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#8. 3 Hazeltine Walk, Birmingham

– Price: $1,379,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

#7. 213 Carnoustie, Birmingham

– Price: $1,395,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#6. 2465 Old Springville Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $1,500,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 2

#5. 2775 Saddlecreek Trl, Birmingham

– Price: $1,599,900

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#4. 101 Lockerbie Ln, Birmingham

– Price: $1,795,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#3. 3425 Argyle Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $2,985,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#2. 3 Innisbrook Ln, Birmingham

– Price: $2,995,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

#1. 6 Greenbriar Rdg, Birmingham

– Price: $5,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 11

