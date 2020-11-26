More young people being hospitalized with COVID-19, UAB doctor says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise across all parts of Alabama, UAB is also noticing a rising trend of young people being hospitalized with the virus.

Dr. Selwyn Vickers, the Dean UAB School of Medicine, says they don’t know why they’re becoming more susceptible to the virus.

“We are surprisingly seeing ages in the 20’s and 30’s and it’s unfortunate. So, we don’t know why some young people get deathly ill and why others get a cough and a headache and a fever and two weeks they’re better, we don’t know exactly why the response is different…hopefully we will learn,” Dr. Vickers said.

Dr. Vickers also discussed the hopes of a vaccine coming to help bring the cases down.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Vickers and Art Franklin in the player above.