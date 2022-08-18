



FORECAST OVERVIEW: We’re going to remain in a high-moisture environment over the next several days, with precipitable water values (a measure of how much moisture is in the atmosphere) in the 90th percentile climatology through the rest of this week. In the upper levels, northwest flow will funnel upper air disturbances into Alabama. That coupled with a near stationary front that will remain across the state for the next several days will provide lift to support scattered to numerous showers and storms through the start of next week. While the overall pattern doesn’t support widespread flash flooding, some isolated flooding issues are possible through the end of the week, particularly in low lying areas or areas with poor drainage.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will remain possible overnight. Lows dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.





FRIDAY: The near stationary front in South Alabama begins to lift further north. With ample moisture in place, showers and storms again become fairly widespread, especially along and south of I-59. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.





HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: An isolated downpour possible for Thursday night games this week, but otherwise muggy and partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures falling through the 70s. A bit better chance for some widely scattered downpours for Friday night’s games, with temps again in the 70s.

THE WEEKEND: With sufficient moisture and the near-stationary front nearby through the weekend, scattered afternoon storms will remain possible, but rain coverage may not be as widespread as Friday. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: The rainy pattern won’t go anywhere as we head into the new week. High moisture content and that persistent northwest flow will keep at least scattered showers and storms in the forecast next week, although there are some indications that we could see rain chances dip a bit by mid-week.

