More than 750 without power in Highland Lakes area

HIGHLAND LAKES, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 750 Highland Lakes residents are without power Tuesday morning due to some equipment issues.
The power has been out since the early morning hours, a spokesperson with Alabama Power said.
Alabama Power says it hopes to have everything restored by 2 p.m.
No other information has been released at this time.
