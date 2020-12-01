More than 750 without power in Highland Lakes area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
power outage_1536847478770.JPG-873810377-873810377.jpg

HIGHLAND LAKES, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 750 Highland Lakes residents are without power Tuesday morning due to some equipment issues.

The power has been out since the early morning hours, a spokesperson with Alabama Power said.

Alabama Power says it hopes to have everything restored by 2 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES