SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain tapers off in the evening, and ends by midnight. Patchy fog will again be possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.





MONDAY: We’ll have less coverage of rain and storms Monday, but we won’t eliminate those summer pop-up chances. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. Scattered storms develop in the afternoon and evening, some of which could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.





TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: We get more scattered showers and storms through the middle of the week. Heavy rain will again be possible, but not everyone will see heavy rain. Highs will stay in the low 90s, with the heat index approaching triple digits where it remains drier each day.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain chances pull back a bit and the heat builds as we round out the week. Highs in the 90s, and a head index in the 100s will stick around through the end of the week.

Storm Team 7 Day