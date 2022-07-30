WEATHER AWARE: Heavy storms and isolated flooding remain likely through this evening. A Weather Aware remains in place through tonight for heavy storms capable of gusty winds, heavy rain, and localized flooding.





SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms continue, and may linger past midnight, particularly north of I-20. Some localized flooding will remain possible through the evening. Patchy fog could develop after midnight tonight. Lows dip into the low to mid 70s.





SUNDAY: After a relatively dry morning, more showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Rain coverage may be more limited Sunday south of I-20, with another round of more widespread storm coverage north of I-20. Still, any one spot could get a storm capable of heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain tapers off in the evening, and ends by midnight. Patchy fog will again be possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: We’ll have less coverage of rain and storms Monday, but we won’t eliminate those summer pop-up chances. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. Scattered storms develop in the afternoon and evening, but rain coverage is closer to 30% across Central Alabama, but will still be more widespread across the Tennessee Valley.





TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: We get more scattered showers and storms through the middle of the week. Heavy rain will again be possible, but at this point it does not appear the rain will be as widespread as it was the previous week. Highs will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s, with the heat index approaching triple digits where it remains drier each day.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Rain chances pull back a bit and the heat builds as we round out the week. Highs in the 90s, and a head index in the 100s will stick around through the end of the week, but showers and storms will be more isolated than they were during the week.

Storm Team 7 Day