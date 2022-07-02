TONIGHT: A few isolated downpours may linger past 10 pm, but most spots dry out after sunset. Rain chances dwindle after midnight. Humid, with lows in the low to mid 70s.







SUNDAY: Hot and humid, with more numerous showers and storms. Highs around 90°, except where rain prior to 1 pm prevents temperatures from climbing that high. Some storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy rain. Most storms fizzle out by the time fireworks shows start, but an isolated downpour could linger to 1 am.





INDEPENDENCE DAY: More of the same kind of weather, although the radar may not be quite as active as it will be Sunday. Highs again climb into the low 90s, with the heat index into the triple digits. More scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and early evening. Most (but not necessarily all) storms should fizzle out in time for fireworks.







TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: An upper-air ridge builds strength across the deep south through mid-week. That will keep the heat on for us through this week. High dewpoints (in the mid to upper 70s) will lead to a heat index each afternoon climbing into the triple digits, with the actual air temperature in the low to mid 90s. That high heat and humidity will also lead to at least widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening, although with the upper-level ridge nearly directly overhead, widespread storms aren’t likely mid-week. Still, with plenty of moisture in place and near stationary storms likely at times, some flooding issues can’t be ruled out.

WORLD GAMES OPENING CEREMONY: As The World Games kicks things off Thursday evening at Protective Stadium, expect things to be warm and very humid, with temperatures in the 80s through the ceremonies and a heat index in the 90s through much of it. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out Thursday evening.





FRIDAY/SATURDAY/SUNDAY: The upper-air ridge drifts westward late in the week, leading to an opening for more showers and storms Friday into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look particularly stormy, with more widespread storms likely in the afternoon and evening over the weekend. That additional rain will drop temperatures a bit, but we don’t foresee any relief from the humidity any time soon.

GULF COAST FORECAST: Yellow and purple flags have been flying at most Alabama beaches this week. The forecast along the coast is much like here; warm and stormy at times. Highs in the upper 80s, but the heat index will be in the low 100s if you miss out on the storms. The rip current risk will be limited, but even in a limited risk, rip currents can form, particularly along jetties, inlets, and piers. Swim with caution.

Storm Team 7-Day Forecast