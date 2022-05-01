



An almost summer-like pattern will take shape this week across Alabama. Warm and sticky afternoons with hit-or-miss showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the next few days before a shot of cooler air moves in by the end of the week.

Tonight: As a stalled front lifts back to the north, a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out, but drier air will likely prevail across most of Central Alabama tonight, limiting our rain chance. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s, with some patchy fog possible after midnight into Monday morning.

Monday: Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, particularly Northwest of I-59.

Some storms in the afternoon and evening could produce small hail and wind gusts above 45 mph, but we don’t expect any storms that would necessarily meet “severe” criteria (1″ or larger hail and/or 58+mph wind gusts). Some stronger storms north of I-22 and I-59 could linger into the overnight hours.

Tuesday/Wednesday: The pattern of isolated to widely scattered storms continues through mid-week. Storm coverage may be a touch higher Tuesday than Wednesday, but any one spot on either day could see a heavy downpour. More spots than not miss out on rain, and instead get quite warm. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s in most locations. Some of our typical “hot spots” might make a run at 90°.





Thursday-Friday: Finally, a more potent upper air disturbance paired with a surface cold front will approach the state Thursday evening into Friday. This will increase storm chances from Thursday evening into Friday morning, and could support some stronger storms capable of strong winds and hail, although at this time, our overall confidence in any severe weather remains too low to warrant a Weather Aware. Thursday will remain warm, but the front moves through by Friday afternoon, bringing a cool end to the week along with storms. Friday’s high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 70s.

The Weekend: We finally get some cooler and drier weather Saturday, with highs again struggling to exceed 80°. We’ll tamp down the humidity a tad as well from Friday into Saturday. The cool-down will be short lived though, as temperatures again climb into the mid to upper 80s Sunday. For now, we’re keeping rain chances out of the forecast for the weekend, but we could have to introduce a slim chance for rain at some point over the weekend if moisture return is more aggressive than what we’re forecasting right now.