SATURDAY NIGHT: Off and on showers likely. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain likely through the day. Rain may be heavy at times, particularly north of I-20. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Mostly dry to kick off the work-week with highs in the mid 60s Monday, and upper 50s Tuesday. A stray shower is possible late Tuesday night, before heavy rain and storms move in Wednesday.

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: A strong cold front will usher in storms Wednesday morning and afternoon across North and Central Alabama. At this time, it appears that the ingredients for organized severe weather won’t come together over Central Alabama, with the best upper-level support lifting north and the more unstable air staying to our south. Still, the environment could support a few stronger storms with gusty winds, and some localized flooding is possible where the heaviest rain falls, particularly if it falls in spots that already saw decent rainfall totals Saturday night into Sunday.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Cold, dry air rushes in behind Wednesday’s front. Highs stay shy of 60° Thursday, and morning temps drop into the 30s Friday and Saturday morning with highs towards the end of the week staying in the 40s.

Storm Team 7 Day