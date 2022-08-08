



TONIGHT: Most downpours fizzle out this evening, but a lingering shower or storm can’t be ruled out overnight. Patchy fog could develop after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.







TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: No break from the stormy pattern through the middle of this week. We’ll start out each day dry, but showers and storms develop around lunchtime, and become numerous through the afternoon and early evening. Some spots could deal with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out through Thursday, particularly in flood-prone areas. A few instances of wind damage will also be possible in some of the strongest storms.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s each day, before storms provide some rain-cooled air. Thursday, a slow-moving cold front dives south across the state.





That will trigger storms Thursday, but cooler and drier air behind the front will help shut down rain chances for the end of the week.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: That aforementioned cold front will be pushing south of us through the end of the week. That means drier air will be in place, making for sunnier and more comfortable weather through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and rain chances look to remain slim to none through the weekend before moisture returns next week.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde islands that is moving westward. Sea surface temperatures and environmental conditions are favorable for gradual development, and this could become a tropical depression later this week. At this time, this system is too far away from the U.S. to consider it a threat, but we’ll monitor it as it continues westward this week.

BEACH FORECAST: Stormy weather will continue along the Alabama Gulf Coast through the middle of this week. The rip current risk will increase later in the week, becoming a high risk by Thursday. It’s possible that as the risk trends up beach flags could be upgraded to red. Purple flags have been flying recently due to the presence of jellyfish.

