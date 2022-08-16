



FORECAST OVERVIEW: We’re going to remain in a high-moisture environment over the next several days, with precipitable water values (a measure of how much moisture is in the atmosphere) in the 90th percentile climatology through the rest of this week. A meandering front will sag south towards the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, but lift back north through the end of the week, as the upper-air pattern remains in northwest flow. This pattern supports multiple upper-air disturbances as well as surface lift from the front triggering scattered to widespread showers and storms each day, some of which could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. While the overall pattern doesn’t support widespread flash flooding, some isolated flooding issues are possible through the end of the week, particularly in low lying areas or areas with poor drainage.





TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds continue to fill in overnight from the northwest. Some showers and storms will be possible after midnight, especially west of I-65 and north of I-20. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.





WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and storms spread across Central Alabama through the morning and into the afternoon. By late evening, we start to see the rain taper off at least some, especially northwest of I-59. Rain will finally come to an end overnight as the front pushes further south. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.





THURSDAY: With the front further south, the focus for showers and storms will be south of Birmingham. Still, some spots could see showers and storms. The highest rain chances will be south of I-59, with southeast Alabama seeing the highest rain coverage. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.





FRIDAY: The near stationary front in South Alabama begins to lift further north. With ample moisture in place, showers and storms again become fairly widespread, especially along and south of I-59. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THE WEEKEND: With sufficient moisture and the near-stationary front nearby through the weekend, scattered afternoon storms will remain possible, but rain coverage may not be as widespread as Friday. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

