More neighbors report blasting damage following CBS 42 investigation

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — We first told you about neighbors concerned about blasting damage in Tarrant last week.

Since then, CBS 42 has heard from more residents claiming the blasts from Vulcan Materials are causing their foundations to crumble and causing cracks all throughout their homes.

Cynthia Hurd Threatt says the blasts caused her ceiling to cave-in twice.

“I heard this thud by the time I got to my bedroom and I came back and looked and my whole living room ceiling was raining sheetrock,” she told CBS 42.

The Alabama State Fire Marshall, who regulates blasting in the state, says he is aware of the growing concerns for residents living near Vulcan Materials. He says he spoke with the Tarrant Fire Department and as of now, they will handle the reports about damages locally.

An official with Vulcan Materials says, since a City of Tarrant public hearing last month about the blasting, they have received more phone calls from those living nearby and additional calls after CBS 42’s Your Voice Your Station report.

The company says they have gone out to visit most of those homes so far and have installed two additional seismographs to monitor blast vibrations.

If you would like to report blasting damage, you can call (205) 849-7451.