It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

A weak backdoor cold front will move through today. It is called backdoor since it moves from east to west. This will help set off a few showers mainly over Western Alabama and into Mississippi. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight, we will be mild and less humid with a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

The ridge of high pressure that has been sitting over the Southeast U.S. will start to break down on Friday as an upper-level low along the Southeast U.S. Coast moves into Georgia/Florida. We will still have pleasant weather, but it will not be as hot. It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The low will move north on Saturday across Georgia and the Carolinas. An upper-level wave will move south across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Western Alabama. This will make it partly cloudy on Saturday with a few showers or storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A weak cold front will move toward Alabama from the west on Sunday. This will push the remnants of the low to the northeast and bring us a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for a shower or storm with the heating of the day. We will still be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The cold front will move into Central Alabama Sunday night and Monday. This could bring us a few more showers Sunday night and Monday. Overall, the weather will not be too bad for the last two rounds of the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament this weekend.

Next Week Outlook: The new work week will start out with the cold front moving to the coast and falling apart. We will be partly cloudy with a few showers/storms on Monday and highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be hot with a few pop-up afternoon showers/storms. High temperatures will be close to 90°. A ridge of high pressure will build over Alabama on Wednesday-Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with only a slight chance for a pop-up shower. It will become hotter with high temperatures in the lower 90s.