OPENING CEREMONY: An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but better odds are on the opening ceremony for The World Games staying dry. It will be very warm and humid, though. Temperatures will be in the 80s through the ceremony, and the heat index will still be in the 90s through the start of the event. You can watch the Opening Ceremony LIVE right here on CBS 42. Coverage starts at 7 pm, and we’ll air the Opening Ceremony commercial free from 8-10 pm.

TONIGHT: Temperatures settle this evening into the mid 70s. Some patchy fog is likely to develop, especially after midnight.







FRIDAY: Another scorching summer day is likely, with highs climbing into the mid 90s and the heat index will climb between 105-110°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Be sure to take breaks from the heat if you’re spending time outdoors.

WEEKEND PLANNER: More numerous storms are likely as a weak cold front pushes across the state. Some storms Saturday could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Storms will likely linger into Saturday night and perhaps Sunday morning before some drier air moves in to kick off the new week.







SATURDAY STORMS: Storms are most likely Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, between 2PM Saturday and 2 AM Sunday. Storms will be capable of torrential downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. For those attending outdoor events for The World Games, be sure to head indoors if you hear thunder or are advised to do so by World Games staff.





NEXT WEEK: Drier air moves into Central Alabama to kick off next week. That will help drop the heat index a bit, and we could see a small dip in temperatures as well. Rain chances will begin to trend back up by mid-week as the moisture returns to Central Alabama.

BEACH FORECAST: Hot and humid afternoons with scattered storms remains the seemingly unchanging forecast for Alabama’s beaches right now. The rip current risk remains limited through the weekend.

Storm Team 7 Day