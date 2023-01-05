GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly half a billion dollars is going toward the Birmingham Northern Beltline project.

This a major interstate project stretching from I-59 in northeast Jefferson County to the I-459 interchange with I-59/20 near Bessemer.

Construction started in 2014 but has had several setbacks because of funding.

ALDOT spokesperson Tony Harris released a statement to CBS 42 saying:

“Congress has prioritized completion of the Birmingham Northern Beltline as an essential component of the Appalachian Development Highway System. ALDOT is receiving significant dedicated federal funding for this project, and we will continue advancing the project using this dedicated funding (the latest federal appropriations act contains an additional $30 million of dedicated funds). ALDOT’s next activity will connect State Highways 79 and 75; project planning is underway (to include design and estimated cost). No schedule has been set for when the next phase of construction will be ready for bids.“

Officials say the 52.5-mile, six-lane corridor will enhance cross-region accessibility, create jobs, stimulate economic growth and respond to existing development, as well as address future traffic growth.

Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland tells CBS 42 the Northern Beltline benefits those who work in Jefferson County.

“It’ll be easier for people,” Hogeland said. “Now they can use this route to work downtown.”

The Coalition for Regional Transportation says the Northern Beltline will bring $2 billion to the state economy and nearly 21,000 jobs once completed.