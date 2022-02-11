BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Brookside Police Department debacle continues, the call for Mayor Mike Bryan and other leaders to resign still rings among those who have been victims by the city’s officers.

“There is no coming back from this. There is no trust,” Representative Juandalynn Givan said.

Rep. Givan held a second town hall meeting at George W. Carver High School to hear more claims against the Brookside Police Department. During Thursday’s meeting, Givan had law groups and lawyers present to gather information from victims.

“The chief, he ejected me out the car, opened the door and he immediately pushed me out the car,” Sandra Harris told the room.

“They asked me to strip butt naked!” She continued.

So, as I proceed going 10 miles an hour, I get rammed, the back of me. I’m scared, terrified. So, he rammed me and I end up wrecking in front of my house,” Laventrice Anthony said.

During the town hall, Former Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Simon, spoke to the crowd on the importance of sharing every bit of information they have. He was appointed by Brookside’s Mayor to investigate the department for racial profiling/discrimination.

“To try to conduct a professional, neutral, thorough investigation of what happened,” Simon said.

Givan recently met with Attorney General Steve Marshall about the Brookside situation. She felt the meeting went well and that more progress can be made in the investigation.

“And I feel confident that in the end, this information that we are receiving and that we are trying to transmit to him will definitely make a difference,” Givan said.

Givan did ask Marshall to publicly condemn the actions of Brookside Police. CBS 42 has reached out to the AG’s Office on several occasions, but they have denied to comment each time.

“The people simply want to hear his voice in condemnation of what has happened to them,” Givan said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said during the town hall they plan to meet with Mayor Bryan about the future of the police department. Givan says she plans to continue to gather information from victims and present it to the Attorney General’s Office. She also wants to bring in the Department of Justice and the FBI.