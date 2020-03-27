More Alabama nursing homes confirming positive COVID-19 cases

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — More cases of the coronavirus are popping up in nursing homes across Alabama.

Health experts say the elderly are at a higher risk for severe illness if they were to contract the virus. Two more Alabama nursing home facilities said their resident or staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. While visitation has not been allowed for over a week, there are still new cases.

South Haven Health and Rehabilitation confirmed two nursing assistants tested positive for the coronavirus. The residents that came into contact with them are also being tested. Aspire of West Alabama said a resident tested also positive for the virus and has been hospitalized.

“For us, prevention is the key. Once we suspect there are symptoms, we immediately go into action and arrange for testing,” said John Matson, communications director for the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

Matson said they have done a lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and now, they’re working on containing existing cases.

“Now that we’re seeing cases here and there, it’s not something that surprises us, but it concerns us,” he said. “We want to vigilant with all of our infection control protocol.”

Matson said nursing homes are following all of the state and federal health department guidelines and they understand how difficult this is on families and staff.

“We want to assure Alabama nursing home residents and family members that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep their loved ones safe.”

Only visits that are medically necessary or for hospice visitation are allowed in Alabama nursing homes.

