More Alabama consumers expected to save during July tax holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With schools and colleges back to in-person learning in the fall, more Alabama parents are expected to take advantage of the savings associated with the state’s upcoming back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Alabama’s 16th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is July 16-18. This marks the fifth time the annual tax holiday will take place on the third weekend of July.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, until midnight, Sunday, July 18, the state waives its four-percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama will waive their local taxes as well. Check the 2021 Participating Cities and Counties list to determine if your local communities are participating.

Exempt items include:

clothing priced at $100 or less per article;

school supplies valued at $50 or less per item;

books that cost $30 or less per book; and

tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

Learn more at alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays

(Resources for consumers and retailers compiled by Alabama Retail Association)