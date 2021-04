BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Moody man on I-20 Saturday night.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Claudio Mancilla, 41, was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado he was driving was struck in the rear by a commercial vehicle. Immediately after the impact, his vehicle was thrown into the rear of another commercial vehicle.

First responders pronounced Mancilla dead upon arrival.

The investigation is on going.