Moody Police Department honors fallen officer 1 year later

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday marks one year since a Moody police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty. His fellow officers, family and friends have all come together to pay tribute to him.

The community still grieves the loss of a beloved brother in blue.

“You would think after a year that the pain would be a little bit less, but that sting is still there,” said Tristi Weston, a friend of Lt. Stephen Williams.

Lieutenant Williams was shot and killed while responding to a call at the Motel 8 on Moody Parkway on June 2, 2020.

“There’s just a void there where Stephen once was”, said Weston.

“We all miss him, we called him Swilley, we all miss him tremendously,” said Police Chief Thomas Hunt of the Moody Police Department.

Willams spent over 20 years in law enforcement. His fellow officers say he was a shining example of what everyone with a badge should strive to be like.

“Stephen was what you wanted to arrive when things went south. He’s the guy you wanted to show up. So, it’s just a huge disservice that he isn’t able to answer those calls anymore,” said Weston.

“He was known for good community policing and the community loved him, you just can’t replace him, you can’t replace someone like that,” said Chief Hunt.

As family and friends heal from this tragedy. There’s still a lot of unanswered questions around when the Williams family will receive justice.

“Dealing with some COVID, the court system cases are backed up. We don’t even know when this is even going to go to trial to try to get some closure down the road. Not only for the department but for his family,” said Chief Hunt.

One thing is certain for the Moody Police Department, the month of June will be a time to honor Lt. Williams and Officer Keith Turner who was shot and killed in the line of duty in June of 1998.

“We’re also in the process of building a memorial out front of the police department that we are going to dedicate to her in a couple of months when it’s built to both officers, and this is something that we are going to do every year in the month of June to honor both Stephen and Keith,” said Chief Hunt.

The department will also be traveling to Washington D.C. in October. Lt. Williams will be recognized and his name will be revealed on the Memorial Wall.