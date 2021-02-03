Moody pizzeria Carpenetti’s named ‘Bama’s Best Pizza’ by Alabama Farmers Federation

MOODY’S, Ala. (WIAT) — Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody has been named “Bama’s Best Pizza” after beating out several other restaurants across Alabama in a statewide contest.

A trio of judges visited the pizzeria and says their pizza was “saucy, cheesy and crusty to perfection.” The contest was hosted by the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.

Carpenetti’s has been open since 1997.

“We are so grateful for each and everyone one of you who voted for us to get us to the top 4 so this could all be possible,” the restaurant staff wrote on the company’s Facebook page Tuesday. “We’ve said it before and we will say it again, we are incredibly blessed with the best customers around! Thank you for your continued support through it all , we couldn’t do it without y’all!”

The pizzeria will receive a plaque, cash, other prizes and of course bragging rights.