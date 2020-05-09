Moody Music Hall restoration underway after devastating fire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two weeks ago, lightning caused a large fire that led to serious damage to the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama.

Some band instruments were saved and some were destroyed. All the Million Dollar Band uniforms were ruined by smoke and water damage.

Skip Sneed and Ken Ozzello were heartbroken after the fire happened but they are now encouraged because the work to repair the building is underway.

Sneed is the UA School of Music Director and Ozzello is the Million Dollar Band Director.

“Two weeks out from the event itself, most of the restoration and demolition has already begun to occur,” Sneed said. “They are taking the damaged parts out of the building. The construction phase will begin in a matter of weeks.”

Ozzello tells CBS 42 the uniforms and instruments will be replaced.

“It was tough to lose that equipment, but it was also comforting to know we will be able to get it all back,” Ozzello said. “It’s very uplifting that there are so many people willing to help put it back together. I think everyone realizes the Million Dollar Band is a big part of game day.”

The band director is hoping the restoration and construction of the Moody Music Hall will be completed by the fall. No word on how much the project will cost.

