Moody establishes Safe Exchange Zone

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) – City leaders in Moody have established a safe place for people to exchange goods.

The parking lot in front of the Moody Police Department is serving as a Safe Exchange Zone, where people can go to safely exchange goods they may have purchased on social media, Craigslist or other platforms.

“You have a safe zone place people can come to, know it’s protected, it’s under 24/7 surveillance,” Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said. “More than likely nothing’s going to happen in that area because they know it is on camera.”

Hunt says several Moody residents suggested the idea to a city councilor, who mentioned it to him. They took it before the whole council and members agreed to the measure in their last meeting.

The zone should be especially helpful this time of year with the holidays right around the corner.

“Holidays are coming up. November will be here next week, getting into Black Friday in a month and of course Christmas time of the year,” Hunt said. “This is an excellent place for people to swap their items that they sell on social media.”

But Hunt says the zone also can be helpful in other situations.

“It can be used as an area for husbands, wives, court orders, kids, related incidences to have here in our parking lot to just give a safe zone area,” Hunt said.

LATEST POSTS