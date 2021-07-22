Montgomery school bus drivers, other staff to get raises

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — School bus drivers, custodians, security guards and other education support workers in Montgomery will be getting raises.

The pay hikes were approved this week by the Montgomery County Board of Education, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

A 10% increase will to support staff, which also includes computer technicians, secretaries and other workers. Bus drivers will receive a 15.5% salary increase.

The raises will go into effect Oct. 1 and will be reflected in Oct. 30 paychecks, officials said.

The increases are needed to help the district be more competitive in recruiting and retaining support staff, Chief School Financial Officer Arthur Watts said.