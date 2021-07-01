Montgomery Public schools raise pay for summer teachers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Summer school teachers in Montgomery Public Schools are getting a bump in pay.

“We wanted to make sure that we can entice enough teachers to work with us during the summer,” MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore said.

The district has increased teacher wages from $25 to $50 an hour to get more teachers in the classrooms to handle an increase of students this summer, WSFA-TV reported.

“We normally would have about 2,500 kids for the summer. So now we’re at about 12,000,” Moore said.

Moore and the school board also are looking ahead to the upcoming school year. They’re planning to go back to face-to-face learning full time.

“We found that children don’t do as well virtually in most cases as they do face-to-face with a nurturing teacher in that environment,” Moore said.

She said that virtual learning will be used on an as-needed basis.