Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley resigns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has accepted the resignation of Police Chief Ernest Finley Tuesday.

Reed released a statement on Finley’s departure:

“We are grateful to Chief Finley for his service to the city of Montgomery and his dedication to doing what is right for our community. His work to implement community policing measures increased trust, transparency and accountability within MPD and the city. While violent crime rates have climbed across the nation, Montgomery has fared much better than other cities our size; but I am convinced we can and must do more. Chief Finley has done a tremendous job with the task he inherited in 2015. Notably, Montgomery was the only city in the state of Alabama that did not suffer damage during last summer’s civil unrest, but the situation and circumstances have changed. I feel it is in the best interest of the men and women of the Montgomery Police Department, as well as the residents of Montgomery, to make a change in leadership.”

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed