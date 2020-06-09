Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole trailer from parking lot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects who stole a trailer from a business parking lot last week.

According to MPD, the two suspects drove a white pick-up truck to a parking lot in the 4700 block of Woodmere Boulevard on June 3 just before 6 a.m.

The suspects then hooked up a trailer that was left unattended in the parking lot to the back of their truck and drove away.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspects, contact MPD or call CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

LATEST POSTS