Montgomery PD searching for suspects who stole beer, food and broke COVID-19 curfew

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a group pf suspects accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of beer and food items while also breaking the city’s mandated curfew.

The alleged incident took place April 11 just after 10 p.m. in the 7600 block of Vaughn Road.

Once the suspects are identified, they will be charged with theft of property and could face a $500 fine or 180 days in jail for breaking the curfew.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects, please contact Montgomery PD or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Your tip could lead to a $5,000 reward.

LATEST POSTS