Montgomery PD searching for missing fugitive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a fugitive,

According to Montgomery PD, Anthony Draughon, 42, is wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property.

Draughon is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 230 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Draughon, contact Montgomery PD or CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

