Montgomery PD searching for missing 17-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.
Lesley Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents after she was last seen driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Alabama tags “3BF4014.”
If you have any information on Lesley’s whereabouts, contact MPD or call CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
