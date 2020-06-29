Montgomery PD searching for missing 17-year-old girl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

Lesley Pantaleon was reported missing by her parents after she was last seen driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Alabama tags “3BF4014.”

If you have any information on Lesley’s whereabouts, contact MPD or call CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

