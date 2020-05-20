Montgomery man pleads guilty to possession of child porn, other obscene material

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery man has pleaded guilty to being in possession of a large amount of child pornography.

Charles Bennett Salter III admitted to authorities that the explicit images found on several electric devices belonged to him.

In Feb. 2018, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency agents discovered online activity that led them to believe Salter was using a file sharing program to obtain images and videos of minors in a sexual manner.

In March 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Salter’s home and they discovered more than 3,000 images and 86 videos of child porn. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified more than 1,500 images with known victims.

Agents also discovered Salter was in possession of “numerous female dolls of various sizes, children’s underpants and white duct tape in his bedroom.”

Another 400 images of children were discovered on Salter’s phone. The images were not pornographic but were of minors in various public places. The Department of Justice says the photos appear to be taken without the minor’s knowledge.

Salter is not in custody and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. He will also be subjected to a period of supervised release from five years to life.

LATEST POSTS