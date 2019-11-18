Montgomery man convicted of stealing nearly $200K from casino

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Montgomery man has been convicted for stealing nearly $200,000 from the Wind Creek Casino in Montgomery back in August 2018.

Jory D’Michael Trayvunn Dumas, 28, faces 20 years in prison after he and two relatives designed a scheme to rob the Montgomery casino.

According to court documents, Dumas, Timothy Dean Pettiway and Tameka Thomas planned out the heist. Dumas also recruited an employee of the casino, Courtney Deandra Stanton to get access to keys that would open the cash kiosks.

Staton would leave the keys on top of the cash kiosk and Pettiway would take the keys, open up the kiosks and take the cash cassettes to Dumas. Dumas, who was waiting in a nearby bathroom, forced entry into the cassettes, hid the money on his person and exited the casino with $192,800.

Thomas would relay messages to Dumas on Pettiway’s progress during the theft.

Pettiway was previously sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for his involvement. Thomas and Stantonhave pled guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

LATEST POSTS