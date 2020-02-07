Montgomery County looking at possible tax hike for schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Taxpayers in an Alabama county may be asked to increase property taxes to benefit schools.
News outlets report that the Montgomery County Board of Education voted Thursday to start the process to increase property taxes to better fund education. The board’s president outlined a plan of how the additional funds will be spent if voters ultimately approve the increase.
The proposal would bring about $25 million in additional revenue each. If the tax is approved the district would secure a $250 million bond to cover all public schools in dire need of repairs.
