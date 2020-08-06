Montgomery County DA issues arrest warrant for State Rep. Dismukes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has issued an arrest warrant for State Rep. Will Dismukes.

The warrant is for first-degree theft of property. Dismukes allegedly stole more than $2,500 from a former employer, Weiss Flooring.

Dismukes has not been arrested yet.

This comes after calls for Dismukes resignation intensified following a social media post he made saying he attended a birthday celebration for a Klu Klux Klan founder.

Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement to CBS 42 regarding to alleged incident.

“If true, it is disappointing when a public official, elected with the confidence of the people, abuse that trust. I support the letter of the law, and no one is above it – especially those in public office.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page