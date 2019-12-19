Montgomery barbershop weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — For only the third time in U.S. history, a sitting president is facing the political process known as impeachment.

CBS 42 had a chance to stop by a Montgomery barbershop to get a reaction of President Trump’s impeachment.

Kelsey Shepard, the owner of First Place Barbershop, says not only does he keep his customers looking good, but he also keeps them informed.

“We work on different aspects of the customers, you would be surprised a lot of customers aren’t in tuned with day-to-day politics,” said Kelsey Shepard.

Recently, they’ve talked a lot about the impeachment. News of impeachment was on every TV inside the barbershop. The conversations at First Place are not always about politics, but Wednesday it had everyone’s attention.

Orlando Hamilton is one of the barbers at First Place, he supports the impeachment.

“When he [President Trump] got elected they had a complaint about him doing the same thing that he did with the other country,” Hamilton said.

Many people feel this may divide the country, but that’s not the sense inside the barbershop.

“There have been other things. [This is] probably not even the biggest of reasons or influence that has divided the country,” said Cortland Townsend.

Meanwhile, federal leaders are weighing in on impeachment and their vote.

“The entire Republican conference will be unified in opposing this and we will have Democrat votes opposing this too. So, the only bipartisan effort vote you’re going to see today, is a vote to end this spectacle,” said Rep. Mike Rogers, (R) 3rd Congressional District.

“My vote for impeachment today is not about the president, it about my oath to protect and defend the Constitution of this United States of America,” said Rep. Terri Sewell (D) 7th Congressional District.

Congress is continuing to vote on the articles of impeachment as of Wednesday evening.

