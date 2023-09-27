BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monster Jam will be roaring into Protective Stadium for the first time March 23.

The Birmingham Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series West is set to feature 12 “world champion athletes” and their 12,000-pound monster trucks in freestyle, skill and racing competitions. These trucks are capable of doing backflips, going vertical on two wheels and racing up to 70 miles per hour.

Though the event doesn’t start until 6 p.m., the Monster Jam Pit Party is scheduled to commence at 1:30 p.m. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase the Early Access Pit Party Pass. The pass allows spectators to get into the Pit Party an hour earlier to have more time seeing the trucks up close and meeting the drivers. The Pirt Party will also include a sandbox, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course and a coloring and temporary tattoo station.

Fans are encouraged to arrive to their seats an hour before the event starts to experience Monster Jam Trackside. The festivity will feature competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

You can click here to buy tickets and find out more information about Monster Jam’s next appearance in Birmingham.