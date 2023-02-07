BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) – For the first time since 2020, Monster Jam will be returning to Birmingham this weekend.

This year’s Monster Jam will feature trucks flying in the air and crushing obstacles. A new truck will be unveiled this weekend, promising more mayhem.

“A lot of thought went into this by our very talented design team.” Driver Tony Ochs said. “The kids love it, it’s a very family friendly truck.”

Tickets for this weekend’s Monster Jam at the BJCC Legacy Arena are available on ticketmaster.com