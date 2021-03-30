Money being raised to help former Ohatchee football player who lost mother, grandparents in tornado

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A GoFundMe campaign has been raised to help Domonique Thomas, a former Ohatchee High football standout, who lost his mother and two grandparents in the wake of a tornado that devastated the Ohatchee area March 25.

Domonique Thomas, a 2020 graduate of Ohatchee High School who now plays football for Union College in Kentucky, was away at school when he received news that his mother and two grandparents had died in the storm. In addition, Thomas’ 13-year-old sister was hospitalized due to back injuries she sustained during the storm.

Thomas’ family members were three of the five people who were killed in Ohatchee during the storm.

“The family is also suffering great loss as a result of this event,” organizers wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We hope this fundraiser will help provide for Domonique and his sister as well as any expenses the family will incur.

As of Tuesday afternoon, over $29,000 had been raised, exceeding the campaign’s original $25,000 goal.

To donate, click here.

