BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wrestling fans were able to “ring” in the new year with the return of WWE’s Monday Night Raw to Birmingham for the first time in seven years.

CBS 42’s Lillian Lalo spoke with WWE superstar Elias to discuss the thrill of wrestling as well as the excitement of performing in the Magic City.

The wrestling match was hosted at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

