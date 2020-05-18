Monday marks reopening for Birmingham City Hall, Jacksonville State University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Hall and some other city facilities will reopen Monday, but city leaders are encouraging residents to take precautions when entering those buildings.

The city produced a video with recommendations on how to safely utilize the facilities that are reopening. Leaders ask that residents wear masks inside the buildings that are reopening and that they practice social distancing. They also ask that people avoid touching surfaces, and they say that only four people should be on an elevator at a time.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State University will begin the process of reopening its campus. The Houston Cole Library will be open to faculty, staff and students with a JSU ID. The bookstore opens to everyone, but customers are asked to wear masks. The recreation center will be open on a limited basis. University leaders ask everyone who visits campus to practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer stations installed throughout campus and wear a mask when possible.

