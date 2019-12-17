Monday marks 30 years since mail bomb killed Mountain Brook judge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On December 16, 1989, federal appeals judge Robert Vance opened a package he had received at his home in Mountain Brook.

Vance, 58, didn’t know that what was inside the package was pipe bomb strapped with shrapnel, which exploded, killing him instantly and injuring his wife, Helen.

Within a year, the FBI had developed a case against Walter Leroy Moody, who was charged with sending the bomb to Vance’s house as well as to Georgia civil rights attorney Robert Robinson, who was killed by a mail bomb two days after Vance.

#OTD in 1989 Judge Robert Vance was killed when a parcel exploded in the kitchen of his suburban Alabama home. 2 days later Savannah attorney Robert Robinson was killed similarly. #FBI Atlanta investigation led to conviction of Walter Leroy Moody. https://t.co/zG1AWpfzNt pic.twitter.com/heDThqqsMD — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) December 16, 2019

On June 28, 1991, Moody was convicted of over 70 charges and was put on death row. On April 19, 2018, the 83-year-old Moody was executed by lethal injection, making him the oldest man executed in the United States.

The motive behind Moody’s actions remain somewhat of a mystery years later. According to prosecutors in Moody’s appeal, the 1989 bombings were connected to Moody’s previous conviction for possessing a pipe bomb that exploded in his home back in 1972 and that he had sent the bomb to Vance because the 11th Circuit Court denied expunging the conviction.

However, Vance was not responsible for the decision in Moody’s case.

“That’s one of the real frustrating things about it because it’s almost a random chance. The madman picks you out for some reason that only he and God knows and there’s no rhyme or reason to it,” Vance’s son, Robert, who is also a judge, told The Birmingham News in 2018. “Why my dad?”

The case is highlighted on the FBI’s website.

“It ended up one of the largest cases in our history—and an important one, as protecting our nation’s judges is a responsibility we take very seriously,” a release from the FBI stated on the case.

