Monday last day to register to vote in Alabama primary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama primary is just around the corner and so is the deadline to register voting in it.

Monday is the last day to register to vote, which can now be done online. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office has set a link here to register.

According to Alabama state law, voter registration is typically cut off 15 days before the election.

In order to be able to vote, you must be You must live in Alabama, be an American citizen, be at least 18 years old, not be barred by a prior felony conviction or be judged “mentally incompetent” by a judge.

In addition, a driver’s license or photo ID is required.

The SOS is also reminding residents that it is up to their own respective County Board of Registrar offices to review and approves their voting applications.

The primary will be held March 3.

