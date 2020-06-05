Mobile removes Confederate monument to Admiral Raphael Semmes overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Confederate monument honoring Admiral Raphael Semmes has been taken down overnight.

City spokesperson George Talbot confirmed to WKRG that the city made the decision to take down the monument, located downtown. Semmes was the captain of the CSS Alabama during the Civil War. He is buried in Old Catholic Cemetery in Mobile.

Mobile’s decision to pull down the 120-year-old monument comes days after the city of Birmingham took down its own Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Linn Park. The monument, which was erected in 1905, was damaged and vandalized during protests in the park Sunday.

Mobile’s Semmes monument was also vandalized earlier this week.

