Mobile police searching for owner of abused horse that had to be euthanized

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for the owner of an abandoned horse that was so severely injured it had to be euthanized.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, at about 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Saint Francis Street in reference to a report of a horse tied to tree on someone’s property. Officers discovered the horse’s rear legs had been injured. An investigation revealed that the horse was in a trailer when its legs broke through the floor and hit the roadway. The driver then continued driving and later abandoned the animal on Saint Francis Street on the property.

A veterinarian was contacted and responded to the scene and euthanized the animal because of the severity of the injuries. Attempts to locate the owner have been unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.

If anybody knows the owner or where the trailer can be located, call 251-208-7211.

